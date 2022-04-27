List of honours in Geldrop-Mierlo: seven citizens decorated

Also in Geldrop-Mierlo the Mayor, Jos van Bree, surprised inhabitants with a Royal decoration. Six of the decorated persons were appointed ‘Lid in the Orde van Oranje-Nassau’ (member in the order of Oranje-Nassau) and one was appointed ‘Ridder in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau’ (knight in the order of Oranje-Nassau).

Mayor Van Bree will present the ribbons at the home of the recipients in the presence of invited guests. Seven people were unexpectedly put in the limelight for their years of social commitment to the local community.

Ridder in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau

Hein Crooijmans is the only one in the row who can call himself ‘Ridder in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau’. He is not only active as chairman of KWF-kankerbestrijding (cancer fight) Eindhoven and Stichting Seniorenbelangen (senior interests foundation) Geldrop-Mierlo, but also performed voluntary work for St. Anna Zorggroep (health care), among others.

Lid in the Orde van Oranje-Nassau

Six other lucky recipients received the title of ‘Lid in the Orde van Oranje-Nassau’. Pauline van Dijk was rewarded for her achievements at the Strabrecht College in Geldrop. Miranda Doensen-de Greef also received an award. She has fulfilled various voluntary roles for, among others, swimming club Thalassa in Geldrop and the Guild of Sint Joris Zesgehuchten.

Jos Klomp not only earned a ribbon for supporting his two elderly sisters, but also worked as a secretary for several foundations in the municipality. Aggie van Rooij-Hurks has done a lot of voluntary work with respect to both youth and seniors. She is currently active with Stichting Plein6G (foundation square 6g) and Stichting Buurtcontactpunt (foundation community contact point) Zesgehuchten and also deserved an award.

Charles van der Velde also deserved a ribbon. He was well known in the care sector as Secretary of the Eindhovense Tandartsvereniging (Eindhoven dentist association), volunteer at the Hospice St. Annaklooster and the Verpleegtehuis (nursing home) Eikenburg. Finally, Wim Weijmans was also decorated. He was frequently involved with Mierlo’s Amateur Toneel (Mierlo’s amateur drama), Carnaval society De Kersepit and also served as chairman of the cycling association De Kersenlanders in Mierlo.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

*Here you can read more on the meaning of the yearly “Lintjesregen’. (In Dutch).