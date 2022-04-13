Council questions on police action at climate demonstration

The Partij voor de Dieren (party for the animals) asked council questions about the police action during a climate demonstration on the TU/e campus. During the demonstration, a student was arrested and held for three days because she could not identify herself.

The Partij voor de Dieren speaks of a ‘disproportionate intervention’ at the TU/e protest.

The protest was against the presence of Shell at a climate fair at the university. About twenty people demonstrated on behalf of ‘University Rebellion’ because of the role that the company would have played in climate change and the abuses in countries in the Global South that the company would have caused.

Reflection

The political group of the Partij voor de Dieren wants to know if the police informed the city board of the demonstration in advance. The party also wants to know whether the police acted on their own initiative and how the board evaluates the police action.

In addition, the party wants to know how the right to demonstrate of climate activists can be better protected, particularly on the TU/e campus.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob