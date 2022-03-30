Retiring council members honoured royally

Various councillors in the Eindhoven region received a royal decoration on Tuesday evening, as they are leaving local politics after many years.

Three councillors were decorated in Waalre, four in Eindhoven and one in Geldrop-Mierlo. In these three municipalities, a new municipal council will be installed on Wednesday.

In Waalre, Mayor Jan Boelhouwer presented the decorations to GroenLinks (green left party) politician Joke Beuger, VVD (people’s party for freedom and democracy) councillor Christine Eken-Van Hoof and Kees de Zeeuw of D66 (democrats). Beuger and Teken-Van Hoof have been in local politics for twelve years, De Zeeuw for more than eighteen years.

In Eindhoven, PvdA (labour party) members Hafid Bouteibi and Arnold Raaijmakers (each twelve years) received a medal. Christo Weijs of the CDA (christian democrats, 16 years) and Mary-Ann Schreurs also took their leave with an award. The latter is stepping down from local politics after no less than 28 years.

In Geldrop-Mierlo only Councillor Niek Engbers was surprised with a decoration. He was active in local politics for GroenLinks for twelve years.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob