International Women’s Day 2022-# Break the bias

After two years, International women’s day is back at the Park Theater in Eindhoven.

Together with WOMEN Inc., Jump Movement, the Bibliotheek Eindhoven, The Wave and the platform Alle Vrouwen in Eindhoven/All Women in Eindhoven, Eindhoven News they will be celebrating this meaningful day on March 12th at Park Theater.

Break the Bias

The chosen theme for this year follows the guidelines of the UN and the International Women’s Organization.

We celebrate female participation in a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination.

As every year, we put together several organizations that support women of various nationalities and backgrounds to promote their creative talents and own projects in the fields of coaching, assistance, education, female leadership, work, and politics.

Also, partner organizations are given the opportunity to provide information, make contacts and expand networks.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

LOCATION: PARK THEATER EINDHOVEN

DATE: 12 MARCH

TIME: 13:00 – 18:00 hrs.

ENTRANCE: € 3

For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/WomensDayCLO

https://www.facebook.com/events/262593422651909