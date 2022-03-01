Election debate in English for upcoming Eindhoven municipality elections

The Eindhoven Municipality has organized an election debate in English on the 3rd of March at the Stadhuis Eindhoven. The Editor-in-chief of EindhovenNews, Beena Arunraj, will be moderating this debate.

The Municipality of Eindhoven believes that the election debate in English will trigger interest and participation from the international residents of Eindhoven. Therefore, Eindhoven residents, and especially internationals, are encouraged to attend this event to understand the agenda of the various political parties. Moreover, there will be opportunities to interact with the candidates.

The participants of the debate are Miriam Frosi (CDA), Eva de Bruijn (GroenLinks), Ed Winters (VVD), Tjeerd S Ritmeester (PvdA), Tom Brouwers (D66) and Ankie van der Sar (Volt).

The debate will cover a range of topics concerning internationals, such as housing, integration, education, language, a safe and a peaceful green city, flourishing as an international/cosmopolitan city, the condition of immigrants and their needs.

Internationals living in the Netherlands have the right to vote in municipal elections. If you come from the EU or have lived legally in the Netherlands for at least five years, you can cast your vote.

For more information and registration to this event visit this link: https://www.eventbrite.nl/e/tickets-eindhoven-city-council-election-debate-in-english-277101075777

If you can’t make it to the debate here you can watch through a live stream:

Go to: https://eindhovenraadszaal.nl/ and fill in the code: GJWTDDC7

Source: Studio040