DAF halts delivery of trucks to Russia

Truck manufacturer DAF has announced its decision to discontinue supplies to Russia. The decision is clearly motivated by Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The company reports the annual sale of about 2,000 trucks to Russian customers. This will now come to a halt in the wake of the invasion.

The sanctions are unlikely to have a negative impact on the company. Last year it produced 60,000 trucks. This number could have been even higher if more electronic chips had been available, the company stated earlier this year.

Other companies in the Brainport region have indicated that any sanctions against Russia will only have a limited impact on their business operations.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha