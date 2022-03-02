Eindhoven councillor nominated for Best Councillor of the Netherlands

GroenLinks (green left party) councillor Eva de Bruijn is the only Eindhoven resident in the running for the title of ‘Best Councillor of the Netherlands’. An election in which every four years one councillor is crowned Best Councillor.

Nominated

“I suddenly received a message saying ‘I voted for you’ “, Eva de Bruijn says. “Only then did I find out that I had been nominated. I feel very honoured”. In the first round, everyone could nominate councillors and vote for them. The fifty councillors with the most votes are through to round two. It is now up to a professional jury to choose the semi-finalists.

Digitalisation

De Bruijn has been nominated because of her commitment to digitalisation in the Eindhoven city council. She finds it important that the city becomes aware of technology. “Eindhoven is a very smart city. That gives many opportunities, but also brings many risks”, she explains. That is why she is committed to the conscious use of technology. “When deploying technology, a moral assessment must be made”. To this end, she has campaigned in the city council, for example, for an ethics committee and a database of algorithms.

Final

If Eva de Bruijn makes it to the next round, it will again be up to the public to choose the finalists. “I don’t know if I’ll make it to the next round. I am very curious. But the fact that I made it to the second round is already a great honour”, she says. If she makes it to the next round, she will do her best to win as well. “If I win, it might be easier for more people to find me”, she reasons. “We work together with the inhabitants of Eindhoven. If they have an idea, they can get in touch with me more easily”. The fourth and final round is again up to the jury, which chooses the winner from the four finalists.

On 3 March, the jury will announce the semi-finalists. Then you can vote via this website.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob