PSV Women-Ajax game cancelled due to unplayable pitch

The match between PSV Women and Ajax was cancelled on Sunday afternoon because the pitch was unplayable.

The match in the Pure Energie Women’s Eredivisie should have been played at 12:15, but due to the heavy rainfall and the poor condition of the field, the game was postponed by 45 minutes. The officials would then again make a decision as to whether or not the top match could continue. In the end, it was determined that the field was still unplayable and therefore the game was cancelled.

It is not yet clear when the match will take place.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vesna