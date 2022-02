Three cars collided with each other at the junction of the Kempenbaan and De Run in Veldhoven on Sunday afternoon. One person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The emergency services were informed about the accident in Veldhoven around two o’clock. Two people were checked by the paramedics. One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are still investigating how the accident could have happened.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vesna