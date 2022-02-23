Plan in the making to tackle Meerhoven’s vacancy rate

Plans are being made to tackle the vacancy rate in the Meerhoven shopping centre. There should be a more diverse offer, with more greenery and restaurants.

Alderman Stijn Steenbakkers said this, after questions from the VVD (people’s party for freedom and democracy). The coalition party is concerned about the shopping centre of the new residential area in Eindhoven. According to VVD, many shop owners have left in a short time and degeneration is lurking. The fraction therefore called on the city council to take action.

Supply

Steenbakkers shares the concerns and thinks that the shopping centre could use an extra impulse. “We want to help think about what is on offer, with more sports, events and possibly cultural activities. Greening the area is also one thing, as it is now very stony. It would also be nice to have restaurants with terraces”.

Extra money

Last week, the municipality gave a financial impulse for five shopping areas in Eindhoven. Entrepreneurs and developers also made a contribution. According to Steenbakkers, such an approach could also work in Meerhoven. He therefore wants to talk to property owners in the area to see what is possible. “Ultimately, investing in shopping areas outside the centre is important for the business climate of the city and region”, the Alderman for Economic Affairs said.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob