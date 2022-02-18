Local parties on the rise: ‘We are closer to the people’

Local parties are growing. The parties are capturing more and more seats. This was evident during the last municipal elections. The question is whether this trend will continue now that new elections are approaching. Studio040 went out with two local parties in the region: DGG in Geldrop and AWB in Waalre.

The two local parties have had a lot of influence in the administration of the two municipalities for years. AWB is the largest in Waalre, DGG the second party, just behind the CDA. According to the leading candidates, the parties distinguish themselves from the national participants because they are said to be closer to the inhabitants.

“Local parties are more rooted in society. We are recognizable on the street and speak to people often. For example, we have a consultation hour in the village every week. We are not only there during election time,” explains AWB list leader Jo Claessen.

The DGG in Geldrop shares that analysis. “We as politicians are not the important factor, the inhabitants are the important factor. We serve our residents and are close to the people. National parties too often claim to know what is best for the people, and that is where it goes wrong,” explains DGG list leader Frans Stravers.

During the 2018 municipal elections, 33% of Dutch voters voted for a local party. In 2014, that figure was 28 percent.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.