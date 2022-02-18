Eindhoven to celebrate carnival with ventilated tents

Pubs in Eindhoven are allowed to stay open until four in the morning during Carnival. There will be largely open and ventilated tents in three locations in Eindhoven. This way partygoers don’t have to show a QR code. The municipality of Eindhoven announced this on Thursday.

With the abolition of a large part of the corona measures just before carnival, Lampegat is also looking at what is possible. There is no parade and no other major events.

Mayor John Jorritsma says many have been eagerly looking forward to the carnival. “Wonderful, but be careful and take care of each other. Avoid large crowds. Go when it’s quieter and keep it small this year,” he writes.

In order to control the risks and spread the expected crowds, the Municipality of Eindhoven has taken the following measures:

The municipality will place open and well-ventilated tents on the Markt, the municipality plain, and the Wilhelminaplein. Because of these open tents, a QR code is not necessary.

From Carnival Friday, the catering industry may remain open latest until four o’clock at night.

Additional stewards and security guards will inform people to go to other less crowded places to party if a place gets too crowded.

The LED screens will inform visitors about the crowd status in the city. They are also pointed to locations where it is less crowded.

There will be temporary extra taxi stands on the Wal and at the end of Stratumseind.

The municipality will install extra toilets.

The municipality will install extra toilets. The authorities will monitor the crowd to assess the situation from a risk management perspective.

Source: omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.