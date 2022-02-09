Eindhoven to convert premises into studios

The buildings on Ruysdaelbaan and Jacob Oppenheimstraat will be transferred to the Atelier Groep by the Municipality of Eindhoven. The buildings will be converted into studios.

Both buildings have occupied Eindhoven politics for some time now. At the end of last year, GroenLinks (green left party) expressed its indignation that the lease contract of several creative people who lived and worked in the buildings had been terminated.

Now, the municipality has announced that the buildings will be renovated in mid-2022, which should create more studio space that will then be rented out at a considerably low price to creative starters.

“In Eindhoven, with the creative programmes of Design Academy, Sint Lucas and TU/e, there are many young designers and artists”, Monique List, Alderman for Culture and Design, says. “To retain these creative talents and budding entrepreneurs in the city, we need more affordable work and studio spaces. In Atelier Group, we have found an organisation that will manage these premises with experience and vision”.

Financing

The redevelopment of the buildings is made possible with money from the Brainport Regional Fund. Seventy per cent of the space in the buildings will be reserved for creative starters and 30 per cent for creative people who have already made a name for themselves. It was announced earlier that Eindhoven wants to use two million from the regional deal for the renovation of the buildings.

Priority

Eindhoven City Council also wants the current users of the buildings to find a good home. If they cannot move back in after the renovation, the current manager of the buildings will give them priority in finding a new space.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob