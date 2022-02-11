Eindhoven housing shortage reduced with almost 500 extra flex homes

The municipality of Eindhoven is making land available for the construction of 500 to 2,000 additional relocatable flex homes. These can be ready before the end of 202, thanks to an accelerated permit process.

These are ready-made homes. They are building similar homes currently at Castiliëlaan, in Eindhoven North. A number of locations are already in the picture for the intended additional homes. Among others, the Slachthuisterrein near the Berenkuil and a site near the carpool park in Meerhoven are on a shortlist. Detail work is to come yet.

Eindhoven can save a lot of valuable time with the temporary homes. The construction time of the houses is relatively short and the permit procedure short. Moreover, the houses are built on temporarily available land. This is not eligible for permanent housing. It is still up to the market to make the most of the municipality’s ‘first move’. Private developers and investors as well as housing corporations are eligible.

With the construction of the temporary housing, Eindhoven is still fulfilling the promise (Woondeal from 2019) to build 15 thousand homes in the city before 2023. Due to setbacks, a shortage of 2000 homes had arisen in the meantime. If it all works out, temporary housing can eliminate this shortage.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.