Police seize hundreds of kilos of soft drugs

During searches at five different locations in Eindhoven and one location in Nuenen, the police seized large quantities of soft drugs.

The investigation focused on a 41-year old man from Best, who was transporting large quantities of soft drugs. The police arrested the man. At the locations the man drove by, a total of more than 300 kilos of soft drugs were found. Large amounts of cash were also seized, along with the suspect’s car.

One of the locations where raids were made was the coffeeshop Indian on the Karel de Grotelaan. A large quantity of soft drugs was also found there – more than is permitted. The police also found a lot of cash.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.