PSV lose to Ajax after controversial goal

PSV lost their lead in the table to Ajax on Sunday afternoon. The team from Amsterdam won 1-2 in Eindhoven with a controversial goal by Noussair Mazraoui.

The Ajax player gave the visitors the lead in the 75th minute with a long shot. There was nothing wrong with the goal itself, but just before that the ball had crossed the sideline. This was not seen by referee Danny Makkelie and the VAR also approved the goal, much to PSV’s frustration. Up until the goal, the game was evenly balanced

Leading position

In the first half, Ajax took the lead after a goal from Brian Brobbey. He headed the ball from a cross behind Drommel. PSV tied the score shortly after the break. Veerman passed the ball to Götze who scored to make it 1-1. It seemed like a draw was likely, but with fifteen minutes to play, Mazraoui scored the winner for Ajax.

As a result of the loss, Ajax now leads the league table.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vesna