PSV Women lose on visit to FC Twente

PSV Women lost 3-1 on Sunday afternoon during a visit to FC Twente.

On the stroke of half-time, FC Twente took the lead with a goal from Fenna Kalma. After the break, PSV tied the score with a penalty from Desiree van Lunteren. PSV Women could not enjoy the equaliser for long, because a goal was scored a minute later. Anna-Lena Stolze made it 2-1. Less than five minutes later, Kalma scored her second of the game, making it 3-1.

After the loss, the gap with leader FC Twente has risen to four points.

