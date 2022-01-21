Judge prohibits expansion of Rendac

The court has not allowed Rendac, the company between Best and Son en Breugel to expand. The company processes animal residues and dead animals. The company submitted an application for expansion two years ago. The court in Den Bosch has now drawn a line through the permit.

The company wanted to use a so-called ‘thermal afterburner’ and a new biogas engine, among other things. The province granted the requested nature permit. But a number of nature organizations disagreed with this decision and went to court. The court ruled in favor of the nature organizations: the permit violates the European Habitat Directive.

In the permit from 2020, the province took into account that a previously licensed fat engine and a combined heat and power plant were not realized while the company did have the right permit for that. The company should therefore have been allowed to emit more nitrogen since 2017 than it did.

However, the court does not believe it to be a reason to reallocate that amount of nitrogen emissions to the company now. The court holds that the province should not have simply granted this permit because the current application deals with different components than were assessed in the earlier permit from 2017.

New decision

The ban on expansion can still be ‘repaired’. The court gives the province six months to make a new decision on the company’s permit application.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.