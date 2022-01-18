Eindhoven cancels carnival celebrations once again

Eindhoven has cancelled the carnival parade and ball scheduled for this year. Increasing corona infections and the unpredictable outlook have led to the cancellation. The decision has been taken jointly by the Eindhoven Carnival Federation and the municipality.

Despite this decision, it is still expected that some activities will happen during the carnival week. “Together with the catering industry and the volunteers, we are still looking at what is possible. That will also depend on what the catering industry is allowed to do. But full tents seem a distant possibility for the time being”, says Ivo Soetens of the carnival federation.

Neighbouring cities such as Den Bosch, Tilburg, and Venlo already announced the cancellation of their carnivals at the end of last year.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha