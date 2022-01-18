House prices in the free rental sector rise sharply

The price of private rentals in the city has risen sharply. Tenants have to pay almost twelve percent more than last year.

The national average in 2021 increased by five percent compared with the last quarter of 2020. In Eindhoven, the price per square metre is now almost 16 euros.

Since the second quarter of 2020, rental prices decreased in the whole country. Due to the pandemic, there were fewer expats and tourists. As a result, the supply of rental properties increased again and prices fell. Since then, average rents have risen sharply again.

A detailed report from the housing agency Pararius can be read (in Dutch) here.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha