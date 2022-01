The Eindhoven food bank has received just under €1,800. The money consists of donations from employees of housing corporation Woonbedrijf.

At the end of last year, employees could choose between a Christmas present or a donation to the food bank. In the end, this resulted in almost €1,800.

The money will be used to buy some 16,000 eggs. The food bank can use this stock for a few weeks.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob