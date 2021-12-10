Second strike in metal sector within short time

At the Wim van Doorne Kiosk in Eindhoven, employees in the small metals sector went on strike on Thursday morning. This was for the second time in a short time.

Small metals include among others installation companies and insulation companies. Work in this sector is often physically demanding. Anneke Smit, the chairperson of the Eindhoven SP (Socialist Party), finds it scandalous that people in the small metal sector receive such a low minimum wage. The other activists also think that the wages should be raised.

Demands

The strikes are not over yet as far as strike leader Peter Reniers is concerned: “In any case, we will be going on a strike before Christmas. As long as there is no collective agreement, we will continue.

Employers did not respond to the demands of the unions. Three weeks ago there was also a strike by employees from the region, who work in the small metal industry.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.