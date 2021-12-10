Man seriously injured during shooting, suspect arrested

BThere was a shooting incident in the Locomotiefstraat in Tongelre on Thursday evening. A man was seriously wounded. The police arrested a suspect around 5:00 AM.

The incident happened shortly before midnight. Officers found at least twelve bullet casings at the scene of the incident, according to our correspondent at the scene.

The police found the victim in the Condenser Street. That is a side street on the other side of the Tongelresestraat.

The police called in a trauma helicopter because of the serious injuries of the victim. but ultimately the ambulance staff decided not to wait for it. They took the victim to the hospital. It is unclear how he is doing now.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.