‘Refugees welcome’ in Veldhoven holiday park

There are plans to turn a holiday park in Veldhoven into an emergency shelter for up to 200 so-called ‘status holders’, namely refugees with residence permits to live in the Netherlands. Veldhoven Council say that they have received no complaints or concerns from local residents about the plans.

At the end of last week, Veldhoven Council announced plans to open up rooms at the Buitenjan holiday accommodation for refugees. Local residents are said to be fine with the plans.

The original plan was to house 200 people. However, due to increased demand and the fast flow of people through the accommodation, Marcel Delhez (Mayor of Eindhoven) expects that around 800 people will eventually be housed.

The accommodation is intended to be a temporary solution for refugees who are awaiting more long-term housing in one of the 21 municipalities in the region of Eindhoven. It is also intended to be an emergency solution to lighten the pressure on centres for asylum seekers.

Reactions

When asked about local residents’ reactions to the plans, Delhez said that the council has indeed received some phone calls. However, residents mostly had practical questions. ‘There are no signs of protest or resistance’ to the plans, says Delhez. ‘Refugees have been housed here before, and that went fine. These people also need a place to live,’ says one resident who lives near the Buitenjan.

Support and integration

The plan is for the Buitenjan to open its doors to the refugees already this month. Several services will also be offered by the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers, including education for children and helping the adults to get started with the civil integration process.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman