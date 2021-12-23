150 homeless people get Christmas dinner in Catharinakerk

On Thursday, 150 homeless people received a Christmas dinner in Eindhoven Catharinakerk. It is an initiative of Stichting (Z)onderdak.

The guests were surprised with a three-course menu. The menu included tomato soup with balls and a large meatball. Chef Ryan Bahadour provided 300 desserts. The homeless were also given a bag with warm clothes such as a scarf and a hat.

Stichting (Z)onderdak wants to ensure that homeless people in the city have a merry Christmas during these cold holidays. “It is special for them. It is a bit of warmth, even if it is only for a short period of time. Yet they are always very happy with it”, says Hugo van Rooij of the foundation.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei