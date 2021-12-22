Praise for Summa College courses

Summa College is the best ROC (regional education centre) in the south of the Netherlands. This is the conclusion of the ‘Keuzegids’ (choice guide). According to the guide, the educational institute in Eindhoven has ten top courses, including the Rock City Institute and the Metal Factory.

For the sixth time in a row, these studies have been voted the best MBO (secondary vocational education) music courses in the Netherlands. Team leader Johan van Stratum says that it feels like a token of appreciation for the innovative education that the school tries to offer.

Preparing for the future

Director of Summa Laboratories, Willy Ickenroth, is also excited about the result of ‘De Keuzegids’. Three study programmes of her department are in the top. “Together with our internship companies we try to give our students the best possible education, which will prepare them for the future, but which they can also look back on with pleasure”.

Also at Summa ICT the flag is flying and the director of Summa Veiligheid (Security), Evy Loos, says that such an assessment is a good incentive to keep developing. “Especially in these special times, the enforcement profession has proven to be challenging”, Loos says.

Quality seal

A ROC educational institute is a body that offers various secondary vocational educations. Because Summa College is in the top three of Noord Brabant and Limburg, the institution receives a so-called ‘quality seal’.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob