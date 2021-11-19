Summa starts start-up training

An MBO (middle-level applied education) training for students who want to start a start-up starts in February at Summa College. Students with at least a vmbo-t (pre-vocational education combined with theoretical education), a not finished havo, mbo or hbo (higher professional education) education can follow the course.

One of the initiators of the new program says that the program is an alternative for those who are not able to do well in school. “We saw that not everyone appreciates coming to school on his own,” says teacher Bram Finke. “That’s why the Start-up School takes a far-reaching hands-on approach. The young people learn by doing.”

Students are given three years to set up their own business under supervision. In doing so, the program works closely with businesses in the region.

At the end of the journey, students must have their own business and a diploma in commerce at the mbo-4 level. The course will start with 25 students at Microlab at Strijp-S. “Besides a good living, a good personnel policy, sustainable business practices and corporate social responsibility are spearheads of the training,” Summa announces.

