Odour nuisance causes homes to be evacuated

Several homes in the district of Vaartbroek have been evacuated because the residents smelled a gas odour. Emergency services were at the scene but could not pinpoint a cause.

The fire brigade and police tried late Monday evening to find the source of the smell. Measurements were taken, but that did not help. Manhole covers were also opened.

In total, the fire brigade was called out three times because of complaints about the strong and unpleasant smell.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha