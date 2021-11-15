GGD to scale up to 4000 tests per day

GGD Brabant Zuidoost is preparing for an ever-increasing influx of people wanting to be tested for corona.

National media report that making appointments for a corona test is difficult. Making appointments, both by phone and via the internet, is arranged nationwide from a central point. GGD Brabant Zuidoost states that it currently has the capacity to provide the test results within 24 hours.

Scale up

“We are scaling up”, says spokesperson Birgit de Bruijne. “We have noticed that the number of people wanting to be tested is rising sharply. Previously we aimed to scale up to 3,000 tests per day. We are almost at that level now. After that, we will probably move up to 4,000 tests per day.”

Training

The situation in the Brabant Southeast region is discussed twice a day at the GGD. “We look at whether we need to scale up or down. For the time being, the prospect is that the demand for tests will continue to grow. Therefore, we are also training personnel so that we can deploy them when necessary,” says the spokesperson.

Vaccination locations

At the vaccination location, the pressure is considerably less. “We saw a slight increase last week. New people are still coming in, both with an appointment or just walking in.”

However, it is expected that the coming period will be a lot busier again at vaccination locations. “From Thursday onwards, people can expect a letter on the doormat telling them that they can register for a booster shot. It will then be a lot busier at the vaccination locations,” says De Bruijne.

