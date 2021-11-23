Catharina Hospital opens its own ‘medicine factory’

In the new three-storey building, the hospital will start manufacturing indispensable medicines. The facility will run production under the same strict conditions as the pharmaceutical industry.

Growing dependence on a few pharmaceutical manufacturers has become a concern at both the national and European levels. This has often resulted in drug shortage and price increase. The hospital too had previously announced its concerns about the price increases of several medicines. Nonetheless, in the past, they weren’t allowed to produce drugs registered by commercial entities.

With this in-house facility, the hospital aims to create a continuous and affordable flow of medicines. “We would produce medicines that the pharmaceutical industry does not or cannot make. We are a non-profit and can do this at low cost,” says a pharmacist.

The new facility houses a cleanroom of 700 square metres and a laboratory space of 200 square metres.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha