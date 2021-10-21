PSV almost sold out; crowds expected around stadium

PSV calls on supporters to stand at the gates of the Philips Stadium on the indicated time slots. This is to prevent too much delay in front of the stadium doors.

The arrival is expected to take a lot longer than usual, according to PSV. Apart from the admission ticket, the organisers are also checking the QR code. “If you join the queue in the last 30 minutes before the start, we cannot guarantee that you will be inside in time for the kick-off of the match”, PSV reports.

The match against Monaco is important. Earlier, trainer Roger Schmidt stated that if winning over the Monegasques, the team would then have a good chance of reaching the knockout stage.

The match starts at 9 p.m. and can be heard live via Studio040 Radio.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei