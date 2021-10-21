Climate march to take place in Eindhoven tomorrow

A climate march will take place in Eindhoven on Friday. Demonstrators will call on the government to take climate change seriously and to come up with robust climate action plans.

The organisers also want to use the march to draw attention to the larger, national march that will take place next month in Amsterdam.

The march is organised by Milieudefensie, a Dutch environmental organisation. According to Milieudefensie, the Dutch government’s plans to tackle climate change must be more ambitious than they are currently. They say that the Netherlands is currently doing too little. In addition, the local Eindhoven branch of Milieudefensive recently accused the region of being ‘too passive’ when it comes to tackling climate change.

The march will start at Strijp-S and end on the 18 Septemberplein.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman