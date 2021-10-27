Nuenen in talks with distribution giants

The arrival of a controversial distribution centre in Nuenen has still not been decided. On Monday the Nuenen municipal council decided that talks must be held with the companies wishing to establish themselves in Nuenen in the hope of persuading them otherwise.

As far as the council is concerned, this leaves all options open again. It is not yet clear whether the construction companies themselves will cooperate in relocating. The intention is for surrounding municipalities to join the consultation with the companies.

The plans for a distribution complex in Nuenen received a great deal of criticism from the surrounding area. It is feared that they will cause a lot of traffic nuisance.

Alderman Joep Pernot warned the council again on Monday that it will lose €7 to €11 million if the companies do not ultimately relocate to the original location: Eeneind-West. Nuenen is contractually bound to the companies.

