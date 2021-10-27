Demolition of ‘Sociale Dienst’ building almost finished

The demolition of the former Sociale Dienst (Social Services) building on Deken van Somerenstraat in Eindhoven is almost complete. This clears the way for the construction of the Nieuw Bergen flat cluster, which will be erected on this site in the coming years.

The construction of this cluster may still be delayed by some objections from the neighbourhood. The administrators of the adjoining Catharina cemetery are afraid that the towers will provide a view for the residents to the cemetery when funerals are held there. Others fear that the new building will cause too much parking pressure in De Bergen area. Both parties have also officially objected to the building permit.

There was also some concern about the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and school children during the demolition. They were kept at distance by means of a diversion route. The new building in De Bergen should be ready by the end of 2024.

Source: Studio 040

Translated by: Bob