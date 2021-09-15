Smart buffer bag of water for times of drought

Waterschap de Dommel (the Dommel Water Board) has found a way to respond better to the changing climate. At the Eindhoven Air Base, a so-called ‘water bank’ has been launched.

It is a kind of buffer bag, which is filled with water when there are downpours, for example, and which can be drawn on again when it is very dry for a long time. According to the water board, it resembles a rain barrel, where people store water for a later moment.

The bag can hold about 200 cubic metres of water. The solution is especially suitable for recreational businesses and farmers.

In the coming year and a half, this method of storage will be tested at fifteen other locations in the region.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob