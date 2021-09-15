Labour migrants must leave building on Leenderweg , council threatens penalty payment

Over a hundred labour migrants must leave a former hotel on the Leenderweg before mid-November. If not, the owner is threatened with a hefty fine.

The council has announced that the fine may amount to one and a half thousand per week.

The migrant workers have been in the building for more than half a year and have caused a lot of nuisance in the neighbourhood. They have been placed here by an employment agency, which in turn rents the rooms from the property owner.

The property owner can still appeal the council’s decision. It is not yet known whether he will do so.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob