Member of Parliament opens new exhibition Cornelis le Mair

Artist Cornelis le Mair will be exhibiting his latest work in the VDL Art gallery in the Heuvel Galerie in the coming weeks. VVD MP Daan de Kort opened the exhibition last weekend.

The VVD MP, former Alderman in Veldhoven, still regularly visits the region for public activities. He finds it important to be visible in this region, as the only MP from South-East Brabant.

The exhibition of Le Mair shows mainly recent works by the Eindhoven artist, who is known for his style that contains many style elements of the ‘Great Masters’. Both portraits and still lifes will be on display.

VDL Art is the gallery of Daniëlle Verschuren and Jan van de Loo and has no relationship with the industrial group VDL. The work of Verschuren and Van de Loo can also be seen and purchased in the gallery.

The exhibition of Cornelis Le Mair is on view until 31 October.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob