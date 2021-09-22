Network for measuring air quality in the region largely ready

The air quality measuring network in the Eindhoven region has been largely rolled out.

There are now 42 measuring boxes spread across Southeast Brabant. Most of them are in Eindhoven, but Eersel, Mierlo and Best are also equipped with a box. In Deurne, Asten and Valkenswaard, measuring stations are still being planned.

With the so-called Regional Measurement Network, regional municipalities and the province want to get a better idea of the air quality. Until now, according to the municipalities, this was not sufficiently monitored. Besides the authorities, the Public Health Service (GGD), TNO (Organisation for Applied Scientific Research) and Utrecht University are also taking part in the project.

The cabinets will measure nitrogen dioxide and particulates in the air. The knowledge can ultimately lead to policies for a more healthy society. The focus is on the urban area, i.e. Eindhoven and suburbs plus Helmond. In addition, the areas around the airport and cattle farms are monitored. The data will soon be public.

According to the participating organisations, deteriorating air quality leads to health risks, such as lung complaints, cardiovascular disease and cancer. Children, the elderly and the sick are particularly at risk.

