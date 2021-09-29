Food bank Aalst-Waalre sets a good example with its shop concept

The Voedselbank (Foodbank) in Aalst Waalre has developed a unique method of working that the rest of the country can take as an example.

Handing out food parcels? That is a thing of the past, they thought at Voedselbank Aalst – Waalre. Five years ago, they started with an entirely different approach, which is now being copied everywhere. The clients of this food bank shop independently with a shopping trolley. And it turns out: that has almost nothing but advantages…

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob