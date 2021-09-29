Theatres in region work together under the name Wonka

Six theatres in the Eindhoven region will work together under the name Wonka. Parktheater, De Schalm, Speelhuis, Hofnar, Cacaofabriek, and Kattendans have announced this in a statement.

Since last year, the theatres have been joining forces, but the six venues want to expand this further. They especially want to share their knowledge and experience in the field of technology, innovation and programming.

And because many internationals are living in the high-tech Brainport Region, the theatres also want more cooperation in the area of internationalisation.

The new name Wonka refers to factory director Willy Wonka from the famous Roald Dahl book ‘Sjakie en de chocoladefabriek’ (‘Sjakie/Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’). ‘The character of Wonka brings wonder to the world and is a contrary pioneer for whom imagination is paramount. That is exactly how the venues envisage their collaboration’, the theatres write.

The joint programme can be found here. Several shows have a special label ‘No Dutch Required’. These performances are easily understandable or language is not an issue at all like with music and dance shows.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob