DDW is back in full swing: exhibitions at almost ninety locations

The Dutch Design Week will be physically running at full speed again next month. Last year, the major Eindhoven design event held an online edition due to the corona pandemic, but that is not necessary this year.

This past spring, the organisation already announced that it was aiming for a physical event. That expectation is now also coming true, with the extra relaxation that will take effect next Saturday. Only DDW Music, with dozens of pop concerts in various venues, will not take place. However, there are exhibitions, workshops, and network meetings spread over about ninety locations in the city.

This year, designs will also reflect on the corona crisis, and addressing the question of where society is heading after this unusual period. As in every edition, experimental ideas from designers will be on display, as well as concrete solutions to social issues.

Ambassadors of the event this year are former Chief Government Architect Floris Alkemade and designer Christien Meindertsma, who studied at the Design Academy in Eindhoven.

The DDW runs from 16 to 24 October.

Source: Studio040

Translation by: Hang Vu