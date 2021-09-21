LPF wants to know whether Eindhoven is going to enforce the corona check

From next Saturday, the corona ticket will be mandatory in, among other areas, the catering and culture sectors. The Lijst Pim Fortuyn (LPF) wants to know to what extent the municipality of Eindhoven will enforce the supervision of the CoronaCheck-app.

The Eindhoven hospitality industry has previously announced that it will boycott the access passes. The LPF is against the introduction of the corona admission ticket system and wants to know how the municipality feels about the decision of the caretaker cabinet.

In addition, the faction also wants to know if the municipality is having talks with the catering industry about its intention to boycott the corona pass. Finally, they are wondering whether the municipality has sufficient capacity to enforce the corona pass, and whether there will be extra money from The Hague for this enforcement.

Source: Studio040

Translation by: Hang Vu