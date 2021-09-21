Graffiti festival returns this weekend

Eindhoven will once again be the scene of the ‘Step in the Arena’ graffiti festival this weekend. 150 artists from both home and abroad will be present to show their creative works.

De Berenkuil breathes street art again for the weekend. Artists are set to work on the long walls with a variety of works, from colourful letters to realistic portraits.

This year, the festival is also spreading its wings to the Videolab and Dynamo. For instance, a film will be shown at the youth centre about the role of women in the graffiti scene. This will be followed by a discussion with one of the first female graffiti writers in Europe.

In addition, artist Markus Genesius is making an enormous mural at the Videolab at Strijp-S. This is based on the medium of television and the pioneering role that Philips played in it.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha