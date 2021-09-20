Art for all the senses in the Van Abbemuseum

An art collection that you can not only see, but also smell, feel, and hear. Cross-references in the collection of the Van Abbemuseum aims to let visitors experience art in a different way.

Art for everyone

Van Abbemuseum has set up around 120 works of art which are spread out in the museum over five floors. In each room, different works of art have been given a kind of upgrade. The works of art have been enriched with, among other things, braille, scent interpretations, tactile drawings, sound, and relief. “It makes the exhibition accessible to a wider range of visitors, including the blind, deaf, and wheelchair users,” says Neeltje van Gool, communication Van Abbemuseum. “It enriches everyone’s experience of art, including those who can use all their senses.”

“If you ask ten people to describe an art object, you will also get ten different answers. Now I can experience it with my own senses.”, says George Kabel who has been blind since the age of 30. Because he had a period of sight, he can still remember all the colours and shapes. He likes to go to a museum, but as a visually impaired person, this is often difficult.

First Multi-sensory expo

Dwarsverbanden is the first multi-sensory collection of its size in the Netherlands. Five media tours guide visitors through the museum. The Introduction Tour and the Family Tour are very accessible. In addition, there is the Physical Encounters Tour, the Love Letters Tour, and the Broader Story Tour. Visitors can make free use of the tours by downloading the Smartify app onto their smartphones. The collection in the museum can be viewed until the end of 2024.

Source: studio040.nl