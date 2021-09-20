Marathon to continue without corona check

With the announced relaxation of the corona measures, the municipality and organisers of the Eindhoven marathon no longer see an issue with holding the event this year.

The marathon is scheduled for Sunday 10 October and some 25,000 participants are expected for the marathon weekend in the city. Typically, this is accompanied by thousands of spectators enjoying the event.

Visitors do not have to show proof of vaccination or corona test results. Mayor Jorritsma believes that the continuous flow of people will be safe enough to continue without additional restrictions.

The 37th edition had to be called off last year due to the pandemic as the safe distance of 1.5m couldn’t be guaranteed between the runners. Recently, the Tilburg Ten Miles (25 and 26 September) and the Breda Singelloop (3 October) have been cancelled.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translated by: Seetha