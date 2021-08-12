Entrepreneurs at Kruisstraat go to court with road closure

Entrepreneurs of Kruisstraat want the road to remain open in the evenings. The road closure does not only keep the cars, but also people at a distance. As a result, the entrepreneurs would lose income.

Around 20 entrepreneurs have joined forces to remove the road closure measure as soon as possible. “Due to the closure, we not only have fewer customers in the evening, but also during the day. The street is simply no longer attractive. After 8 p.m. it is no longer possible to do so”, says entrepreneur Fadi Nasani of Vision Optics. The entrepreneurs cannot wait for the assessment of their objection. They therefore have filed summary proceedings against the municipality.

Sepehr Yadegari, the lawyer: “Entrepreneurs have already had to absorb quite a few blows over the past year due to the lockdown. Now they can finally open, this situation results in less income.” According to Yadegari, the road closure was decided carelessly. “The traffic expert I consulted says that such a road closure is a very strange choice. There are other ways, such as flower boxes, to make cars drive slower.”

Locked

Since June, Kruisstraat has been closed to traffic between 8 pm and 5 am. The municipality took the emergency measure at the time to stop the nuisance caused by racing and roaring cars, motorcycles and scooters.. It is unclear until when the measures apply.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei