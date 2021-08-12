Shooting stars are visiting tonight

If you want to see (many) shooting stars, you should set an alarm on Thursday night and look for a dark place. Thanks to the Perseids meteor shower, up to 70 shooting stars per hour can be seen in Brabant.

The Perseids is one of the best meteor showers of the year. Although the weather conditions are not perfect tonight, our province’s condition is the best in the country.

If you’re going to stargaze, it’s best to put on a jacket. It is about 15 degrees around four o’clock in the morning. In the night from Friday to Saturday, you still have a chance to see many shooting stars.

Asten A shooting star is the light effect you see when a space rock hits the Earth’s atmosphere at tremendous speed. If you don’t know where to view the stars, you can go to Asten. There, Jan Paagman Observatory will hold an open evening from 9 a.m. There is first an explanation about the Perseids and then you can (in clear weather) view the shooting stars on the open field. Source: Omroep Brabant Translator: Shufei