More housing planned for the city

Property developers, KRAGT and the Verouden family are going to convert this family’s business premises into a whole new neighbourhood.

The Verouden family runs a furniture business on Vissersstraat. There about 200 hundred houses will be built. It will be called the Gildekwartier (Guild Quarter).

This new area will be a mix of more upmarket owner-occupied and rented homes. The Gildebuurt has many social housing units. So the developers decided to ‘encourage circulation and a new influx into the neighbourhood’.

‘Colourful neighbourhood’

“These homes will be located in a special residential area,” Jeroen van Wezel, co-owner of KRAGT adds. “There will be a mix of communal facilities and lots of green. So, we’ll create a sustainable, green, colourful neighbourhood. It will have the feel of the guild that used to play such a significant role in the area.”

The Gildekwartier ground floor will have work and other facilities. These facilities like laundromats will primarily be for residents. But facilities for local residents, such as a gym, are also under consideration.

The site’s public areas will also be changes. How exactly isn’t known yet. The developers will hold discussions with residents after the summer holidays. A modified plan, based on these talks, will then be presented.

Source: Studio040 and KRAGT

Translated by: Bob

Edited by: Melinda Walraven