Alternative Brabantsedag cancelled too

The alternative celebration of Brabantsedag will be cancelled after all due to new restrictions, the organisers announced.

There was certainly joy when it was announced last week that there would be an alternative event. No traditional Brabantsedag in Heeze. The groups involved would open theatre kitchens where visitors could have a bite to eat and be served theatrically.

Now, a week later, little is left of that optimism. Due to too early, too broad measure relaxations, the number of COVID-19 cases has exploded. That means that the alternative Brabantsedag is also cancelled for the time being.

It was a go

“The government had promised a great summer. And anti-COVID-19 measure relaxations were far-reaching. That meant all lights were on green for this alternative to the theatre parade,” says a Foundation spokesperson.

“Until Friday. There’s uncertainty and preparations to be done. So, the Brabantsedag Foundation has decided not to organise the event in the way it was announced.” There is, however, a glimmer of hope.

“The concept has been received enthusiastically. And it’s too good not to be executed at another time. We’re still considering a suitable moment in the future,” the representative says.

That’s why the foundation hopes measures will be relaxed in mid-August. If that’s the case, the organisation will attempt to hold the event after all.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob