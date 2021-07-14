Effenaar ‘celebrating 50 years with a future-proof building’

The Effenaar is to be renovated. With this, the music venue wants to better connect with the city centre and give more space to the visitors.

The building has been in Eindhoven for 16 years now. “In all those years, it’s never undergone any major renovation”, director Jos Feijen says. “It’s time to transform this extraordinary building into a public-friendly, pandemic-safe, 21st-century building.”

Financing for the renovation has been completed. That was done in consultation with the Municipality of Eindhoven and collaboration with Bavaria. The first phase will be begun in the summer.

Changes

“We’re adding balconies to the main hall. That’s so the audience will have more space. The restaurant will be made more attractive, functional and audience-friendly.”

“We’re expanding and renovating the toilet areas. And more logical audience routes will be created throughout the building”, an Effenaar representative says.

There will also be a new cloakroom system. It will be in the form of a spacious locker room. Visitors can soon reserve one of these online.

Second phase

The second phase will begin in mid-2022. The restaurant entrance will be moved to the front of the building. It will also be expanded to include a spacious terrace. The main hall’s 1,300-person capacity will remain the same.

Monique List, Eindhoven’s councillor for culture, is pleased with the development. “In these special times, we continue to work together with the cultural sector to create a lively Eindhoven. It’s great that the Effenaar and Bavaria are investing in this renovation to use the building optimally and safely,” she says.

50th anniversary

The building renovation coincides with the music venue’s 50th anniversary. The Effenaar says its large hall and restaurant will be closed during the remodelling. However, shows will be held in the small hall and at other locations in the city.

“In September, we’ll kick off our 50th anniversary with a special opening program, in a building that’s ready for the future”, an Effenaar spokesperson concludes.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob